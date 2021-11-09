Dates and venues fixed for Offaly hurling finals

THE two big Offaly hurling finals have been fixed.

The Senior Hurling Championship decider between champions St Rynagh's and Coolderry will be held in O'Connor Park, Tullamore on Sunday, November 21 with a 2.00pm throw in.

The Offaly GAA Competitions Control Committee have fixed the Senior “B” Hurling Championship decider between neighbours Clodiagh Gaels and Tullamore for Saturday, November 20 at 2.00pm in Birr. While O'Connor Park would be the obvious venue for that final, the possibility of adverse weather conditions at this time of the year and a desire to give Birr a big final is likely to have played a part in the decision.

The semi-finals of those championships took place last weekend. Coolderry continued their vast improvement this year by holding off stern resistance from Shinrone to win by 3-13 to 1-16 in an entertaining senior hurling semi-final on Saturday.

St Rynagh's got a major scare from Kilcormac-Killoughey on Sunday. The underdogs staged a powerful late rally before falling short on a 1-18 to 0-20 scoreline.

In the Senior “B” Hurling Championship, Clodiagh Gaels finally clicked into form to beat Lusmagh by 0-23 to 0-16 on Saturday afternoon. Championship favourites Tullamore had enough in the tank to keep Clara at bay on Sunday, 2-15 to 0-14.

There were two finals played last weekend. Birr produced a mild surprise to beat Shamrocks by 0-16 to 1-12 in the Intermediate Hurling Championship final on Sunday – Birr were the better team on the day as Shamrocks missed the influence of the injured David O'Toole-Greene who only came on as a second half sub.

In the Junior “B” Hurling Championship final, Carrig-Riverstown staged a sensational late rally to beat parish neighbours, Birr by 3-12 to 1-17: coming back from seven points down with just three minutes left.

See Tullamore and Midland Tribune for comprehensive coverage of all games.