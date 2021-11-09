Major delays on busy road in Tullamore due to road works

Temporary road closures in Carrickmacross for improvement works
Motorists are experiencing major delays on a busy road in Tullamore due to roadworks.
Works are taking place on the N52 between the Charleville Roundabout and the Mucklagh Roundabout.
A stop go system is in place causing delays, particularly at peak times. It it leading to significant delays to traffic travelling in and out of the town.
It is the latest in a series of works on the N52 around Tullamore with more to come throughout November.
The entertaining movie "Nothing To Declare" by Offaly filmmaker Garret Daly could possibly be nominated for an Oscar.
