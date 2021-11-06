Offaly gardai seize three cars for various offences

Stock imageGardaí in Offaly seize three cars for various offences
Offaly gardaí seized three cars recently in the Birr Garda District.
On October 12, a car stopped in Riverstown, Birr had no insurance and was therefore seized.
On Sunday, October 24, guards were operating a checkpoint in Kilcormac when an approaching car veered suspiciously away.
The guards followed and stopped the car and saw that it was being driven by an unaccompanied learner driver. Therefore, they took possession of the vehicle.
On the same date, at 6pm in the evening, a concerned citizen reported an incidence of dangerous driving in Kilcormac. When the guards arrived, the driver had left the scene but left the car behind. They saw there was no insurance and no tax on the vehicle, therefore they seized it.
Offaly County Council has refused permission for the construction of 60 dwellings on Arden Road, Tullamore
