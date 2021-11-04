PROPERTY: Six houses in Offaly going up for auction on line next week
Six houses in Offaly are going up for auction next week online. The properties are across the county and range from €50,000 to €265,000
CLICK ON NEXT> ABOVE TO GO THROUGH THE FULL GALLERY OF PICTURES
This four bedroom house at Brocca Road, Mucklagh is in need of major renovation but is available for just €80,000.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.