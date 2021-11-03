Search

PICTURE GALLERY: Offaly students graduate from university at historic conferring ceremony

Almost 2,300 students, including many from Offaly, graduated from Technological University of the Shannon: Midlands Midwest (TUS) last week at the university’s first ever conferring ceremonies in Athlone last week.

Shannon Larkin Kennedy (Offaly), Katie Pigott (Laois) and Niamh Boland (Offaly) graduating Psychiatric Nursing

Over the course of three days and seven ceremonies, 1944 undergraduate students and 329 postgraduate students, including three master’s (research mode) and nine PhDs, were conferred with university awards.

The inaugural graduation marked the first in-person ceremony to take place on campus since the country went into lockdown in March 2020 due to Covid-19.

Pictures from Jeff Harvey.

