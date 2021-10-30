IN PICTURES: Offaly blogger wears 'dream dress' as she marries 'dream man'

PICTURES: Offaly blogger marries 'dream man' in 'dream dress'
Offaly fashion blogger, Lipsticks and Louboutins, aka Melissa Moran, has tied the knot after postponing her wedding last year due to Covid-19 restrictions.
The Croghan woman married her 'dream man' Josh on Thursday, more than a year after first postponing the big day.
In August 2020, Melissa shared the news that she was postponing her wedding with the country enduring very strict rules on gatherings at the time.
"Josh is the love of my life and another year is nothing when we have the rest of our lives together," she said at the time. The couple finally got to enjoy their big day this week and shared couple of pictures.
