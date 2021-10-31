Offaly man pleads guilty to assault and knife possession

A man pleaded guilty to assault and being in possession of a knife at a recent sitting of Tullamore District Court.

Pat Craven, Main Street, Kilcormac, pleaded guilty to committing the offences on April 15 last in Kilcormac.

Sergeant James O'Sullivan told the court that at 4.30pm on the 15th of April the defendant assaulted a juvenile by punching him a number of times in the face.

"Mr Craven alleges," said the Sergeant, "that the juvenile, who was 17 years of age, had shouted at him before the assault. The injured party didn't need medical attention after the event.”

Later on, at 6.30pm, a number of people went to the defendant's house and knocked on the door. Mr Craven answered the door brandishing a knife in his hand.

Sergeant O'Sullivan said Mr Craven had several previous convictions including a conviction for assault for which he received a suspended sentence.

The defending solicitor Donal Farrelly told the Judge that there had been a previous incident prior to the assault on the juvenile.

"During this previous incident," Mr Farrelly remarked, "CCTV footage shows my client being harangued by a number of youths and a youth kicking my client while my client was on the ground.

"My client is 49 years of age and suffers from depression and is on medication for depression. He lives with his parents. His father suffers from Parkinson's. These youths have been bothering the Cravens for a while. They kick and bang on the Cravens' door. They bang on the windows. My client's father and mother are frightened by these events, which they find intimidating. On the evening of the 15th of April the youths came around to the Cravens' house and kicked in the door. That's why my client came to a door with a knife. He was fearful.

"Judge Catherine Staines said she wanted to see a victim impact report from the injured party. She adjourned the case to Wednesday October 27 for the report.