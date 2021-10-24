Fired up Shinrone turn the screw to make semi-final

THE roar from the Shinrone squad huddled on the Birr field a few minutes after the final whistle told their nervously watching supporters what they wanted to hear. Shinrone had claimed a semi-final place in the Offaly Senior Hurling Championship, getting through at the expense of Birr, Belmont and Ballinamere.

Molloy Environmental Systems Senior Hurling Championship round 5

Shinrone 4-19

Kinnitty 0-11

It was an incredibly anxious few minutes for Shinrone as they waited for results from elsewhere to come through. As news emerged that Birr were creating a massive shock, putting champions, St Rynagh's to the sword, it was far from certain that a comprehensive 4-19 to 0-11 win over a badly outclassed Kinnitty would be enough to put them through.

With Birr sauntering towards an almost unbelievably comprehensive win, it seemed that Shinrone might suffer the most acute of agony. As it was, they would have went through on two counts. Their twenty point win got them to a three point better scoring difference than Birr, who somehow beat the champions by thirteen points but once Belmont and Ballinamere drew in the other relevant clash, they were in – Shinrone had beaten Birr earlier and if it was a tie between these two clubs, then the head to head result was the determinant.

Birr needed three teams on six points to have a chance and it all created an afternoon of intense drama and excitement.

Had they lost out on scoring difference, Shinrone would have been disgusted. You can't argue with a twenty point win but they could have scored more goals and spurned a couple of clear opportunities. Ultimately, however, they got their reward for a very professional, very competent and most importantly, a very hungry performance here.

Kinnitty were also in with a chance of qualifying and a win here would also have put them on six points but it seemed that they were among the many people who knew this wouldn't happen. Kinnitty tried hard but they were not at the races, blown out of the water by a side who went for the jugular.

Kinnitty's preparations were not helped by the wedding of their player Brian Coughlan in Waterford on Saturday. While they had a full squad here, apart from injuries, it was a bridge too far for them and they were surprisingly far off the mark. A Shinrone win of between half a dozen to ten points would not have been a surprise but a twenty point one was a huge result for them, a bonus in many ways as they would have anticipated tougher opposition from Kinnitty.

Kinnitty had first use of a stiff wind but from the start, it was clear that Shinrone were more clinical, that things were coming that bit easier for them. Sean Cleary's seventh minute goal gave them a 1-3 to 0-3 lead and Kinnitty hung on grimly until just before half time. Paul Cleary got in for a 27th minute goal and Jason Sampson's injury time strike made it 3-8 to 0-9 at the break.

Sean Cleary had blazed wide with a great chance moments earlier while Shinrone keeper, Eamonn Cleary made a great 24th minute save from Odhran Kealey.

The second half was all about Shinrone pushing for the highest possible winning margin. Jason Sampon struck his second goal in the 39th minute and really and truly, there should have been more three pointers from Shinrone after this. They didn't get any, however, but as word was filtered out to them about scores elsewhere, particularly from the Birr match, they wisely began to take their points. They were relentless in the way they went at their opponents and fought for every ball.

Kinnitty's last point in the 47th minute left them trailing by 4-13 to 0-11 and to their credit, they did the right thing for everyone and did their best to stem the tide. Conor Doughan did miss a great goal chance for Shinrone in the 52nd minute, DJ McLoughlin was blocked down with another but they got the closing six points for the win they needed.

Shinrone's reward is a semi-final against Coolderry and they will relish that opportunity. They moved well here, even if it was not a perfect performance and they had fine individual displays from Darren O'Meara, Dan Doughan, Dara Maher, Adrian Cleary, Killian Sampson, Sean Cleary and Jason Sampson.

It was a very disasppointing afternoon for Kinnitty but they won't be too hard on themselves. Their goal at the start of the year was to retain senior status, to avoid the relegation play off and they succeeded in both.

MATCH ANALYSIS

THE SCORERS

Shinrone: Killian Sampson 0-8 (6f), Jason Sampson 2-2, Sean Cleary 1-2, Paul Cleary 1-0 (1f), Adrian Cleary 0-4, Dara Maher, Donal Morkan and JP Cleary 0-1 each.

Kinnitty: Colm Coughlan 0-7 (4f and 1 '65'), Shane Kinsella 0-2, James Hardiman (f) and Odhran Kealey 0-1 each.

THE TEAMS

SHINRONE: Eamon Cleary; Peter Cleary, Darren O'Meara, Joe Cleary; Declan Cleary, Dan Doughan, Dara Maher; Adrian Cleary, Killian Sampson; Conor Doughan, Sean Cleary, Donal Morkan; Paul Cleary, Jason Sampson, DJ McLoughlin. Subs – Michael Cleary for Declan Cleary (43m), JP Cleary for Paul Cleary (44m), Darren Crean for Morkan (49m).

KINNITTY: James Dempsey; Christopher Leonard, Conor Hardiman, Willie Molloy; James Hardiman, Paddy Delaney, Brian Coughlan; Eoghan Callaghan, Jason Armstrong; Aodhan Kealey, Shane Kinsella, Tommy Leahy; Colm Coughlan, Brian Donnelly, Odhran Kealey. Subs – Danny Flanagan for Brian Coughlan (HT), Aaron Browne for Odhran Kealey (38m), Keith Bergin for Callaghan (44m), Adam Carroll for Donnelly (44m), Conor Meaney for Armstrong (58m),

Referee – Joey Deehan (Clara).

MAN OF THE MATCH

Adrian Cleary (Shinrone): A number of contenders and all in the red of Shinrone. Dan Doughan was immense in defence, especially in the first half when Kinnitty did pose a threat. Dara Maher had a great game beside him and Killian Sampson was on song at midfield, as well as posing a real threat when moved to full forward. Adrian Cleary is the choice. He got on a lot of ball at midfield, showed good pace and distributed well while four points from play was a big contribution.

MOMENT OF THE MATCH

The most memorable moment here was a few minutes after the final whistle when Shinrone received word that results had went in their favour.

REFEREE WATCH

Joey Deehan had a good game, letting play run, even if this meant that some frees weren't given. A couple of cynical fouls by Kinnitty in the first half did not receive the censure they could have but he wasn't a big factor in the result and he refereed it well.

TALKING POINT

The format for the Senior Hurling Championship looked dubious at the start with the groups criss crossing and collective points tallies counting but it worked and created a welter of excitement in the closing round.

VENUE WATCH

A heavy shower of rain before throw in didn't do any favours to the Birr pitch and it cut up quite a bit as this wore on, though it could have been a lot worse. As usual, Birr were perfect hosts and it wasn't a simple fixture for them as their seniors were playing St Rynagh's in Carrig. It was a pity that there wasn't neutral linesmen for a game where there was so much at stake.

STATISTICS

Wides: Shinrone – 7 (4 in first half); Kinnitty – 7 (3 in first half).

Yellow cards: Shinrone – 1 (Jason Sampson); Kinnitty – 1 (Paddy Delaney).

Red cards: 0.

WHAT'S NEXT

Shinrone play Coolderry in the semi-final while Kinnitty's year is over.