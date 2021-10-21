Search

21/10/2021

Men fined after travelling to cemetery in Offaly during Level 5 Covid lockdown

Men fined after court hears Longford driver went to Offaly cemetery during Level 5 lockdown

Men were prosecuted for breaching the Covid travel regulations

Reporter:

Court reporter

A CAR was driven to a graveyard after being stopped by gardai near Kilbeggan during the Level 5 lockdown, Tullamore District Court heard.

Joseph Lawrence, 32, Mac Eoin Park, Longford, was driving a car on the N52 at Hallsfarm, Kilbeggan, Co Westmeath on March 20 last, Garda James Cullinan told the court.

There was no appearance for Mr Lawrence in court when his case was called. There was also no appearance for a co-accused, David McDonagh, 54, Farnagh, Longford, a passenger in the car.

Both were summonsed for breaching the Covid-19 travel regulations in force at the time.

The prosecutions had been adjourned on two previous occasions and Garda Cullinan said registered letters had been sent to both men.

Garda Cullinan said that on March 20, a Saturday, Tullamore had the highest Covid rate in the country, in addition to there being a Level 5 lockdown in place.

He spoke to those in the vehicle, including a third individual, who was not before the court.

Garda Cullinan said he explained that a journey could only be made for an essential purpose and Mr Lawrence told him that Mr McDonagh's aunt was “very, very sick” and he had been asked to bring him from Longford to Tullamore.

They did not know the address of the aunt and she wasn't in hospital. Garda Cullinan said he was then told by the third individual that they were going to visit a grave.

The car then proceeded into Tullamore and they drove around the town “not knowing really where they were going” and they eventually went to a graveyard which they found in the dark.

Judge Catherine Staines fined Mr Lawrence and Mr McDonagh €200 each.

THROWBACK THURSDAY: How many familiar faces will you spot in our gallery from the archives today?

Offaly centenarian opens newly revamped Haven Fahey's pharmacy

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media