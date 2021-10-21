Men charged after immigration officers swoop on Offaly restaurants

THE prosecution of two men who appeared in court following inspections by immigration officers at businesses in Tullamore and Clara was adjourned.

Hammad Mahboob, 38, Flat 4 Laurel Plaza, Tullamore, is accused of failing to provide the required identification on October 7 last at the Indian Palace, Patrick Street, Tullamore.

He is further accused of being in the employment of Rasir Seerkissoon on the same date without a permit.

Sergeant James O'Sullivan sought an adjournment of the matter for six weeks while directions from the DPP are awaited.

Patrick Martin, solicitor, appeared for Mr Mahboob and made an application for legal aid, saying his client was not currently working because he was not entitled to work.

Judge Catherine Staines granted legal aid and adjourned the prosecution to November 24.

Mr Martin also appeared for Surjeet Singh, 53, with an address at a flat above Super Kebab, River Street, Clara.

Detective Garda Joseph Gavin from the Garda National Immigration Bureau gave evidence of arresting Mr Singh at Super Kebab at 4.30pm on October 7.

He was brought to Tullamore Garda Station where he was charged with failing to produce the required identification and with being in the employment of Lal Singh Panag at Super Kebab without a permit.

Detective Garda Gavin said the accused made no reply after caution. He lodged €300 cash bail.

The detective garda added that Mr Singh was an Indian man who spoke “a little” English.

Mr Singh told the court himself he spoke Punjabi and Judge Staines ordered an interpreter of that language to be present at his next court appearance.

Judge Staines also granted the man legal aid, assigned Mr Martin as his solicitor, and adjourned the prosecution to November 3 next, when either a plea will be entered or a date will be fixed for a hearing.

Detective Garda Gavin also gave evidence of arresting, charging and cautioning Li Hui, 37, Hophill Road, Tullamore on October 7 last at Oriental New Star, Kilbride Street, Tullamore.

He is similarly accused of the identification offence and being in the employment of Kiao Yan Zhao without a permit.

Judge Staines issued a bench warrant for Mr Hui's arrest when he did not appear in court.

A fourth man, Abdul Hafeez, 47, Church Hill, Tullamore was accused of failing to produce the required identification at Cafe India, Patrick Street, Tullamore on October 7 but the charge was struck out by Judge Staines on the application of the prosecution.