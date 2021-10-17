Offaly community hits incredible fundraising target for impressive Activity Centre

An Offaly community has hit an incredible fundraising target for an Activity Centre.

The Croke Park to Ballycumber walk/run fundraiser has hit the incredible figure of €100,000.

Huge numbers of people in the community took part in the walk in recent weeks. The Croke Park to Ballycumber walk/run was divided into 24 sections made up of 5 kilometres each. Participants ran or walked along the grand canal greenway.

The plan is to provide a new multi purpose Activity Centre in the village and the wheels are already in motion to raise the €200,000 needed to build the facility.

Ballycumber Activity Centre will measure 48 metres long, 18 metres wide and 5 metres high with an astro turf floor to accommodate all kinds of indoor training and games especially in bad weather or during winter months.

Part of the front wall will be mesh to provide plenty of ventilation which is extremely important especially during these Covid times. The other walls will be made of mass concrete and can act as ball walls.

It will be used for training including underage football and hurling. It can also be utilised for gentler games such as bowls and boccia or exercises like yoga or pilates. Gym equipment currently located in the community centre can be brought in if needed.

It's expected construction will begin next year and the centre will be ready for use by the end of 2022.

Eamonn believes it won't take too long to build as the big cement slabs will be fitted into steel posts and large steel beams will provide the frame for the roof.