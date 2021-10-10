Second half blitz from St Rynagh’s ensures impressive victory

A stunning second-half performance by St Rynagh’s ensured they won this game in impressive fashion, to claim another victory over Kilcormac-Killoughey to add to their 2020 final win a few months back.

Molloy Environmental Systems Offaly Senior Hurling Championship

St Rynagh’s 2-24

Kilcormac-Killoughey 0-21

St Rynagh’s trailed at the break at seven points, but managed to win by nine points, underlining the massive turnaround they enjoyed in that period.

Kilcormac-Killoughey were the much livelier of the sides in the opening exchanges and had 7points on the scoreboard in the opening 10 minutes, with Cillian Kiely, Charlie Mitchell and James Kilmartin all pitching in.

The solitary score from St Rynagh’s coming from a free from Aidan Treacy.

With just over 12 minutes played, St Rynagh’s improved things considerably when a cross-field pass from Simon Og Lyons picked out Aaron Kenny who finished to the net to leave his side behind by 0-8 to 1-1.

Kilcormac-Killoughey continued to shade things after that and kept the scoreboard ticking over as they went in at the break 0-16 to 1-6 in front, with Cillian Kiely shooting an impressive 8 points in that period, three of which came from play.

The second half really sparked into life, and very much from a St Rynagh’s point of view.

Just like Kilcormac-Killoughey had in the first half, they picked off scores - 5 points in the opening ten minutes of the second half, with Kilcormac-Killoughey only striking one in the period.

They had the momentum and were just a point behind as the game edged into the final quarter when Conor Mahon was sent off for a second yellow card.

When Luke O’Connor shot low to the net with just over 5 minutes remaining, they were well in command, leading by 2-18 to 0-19 and never looked back from then on.

This was an impressive performance from the reigning champions, and there are few who would bet against both sides meeting in the county final again in the coming months.

Scorers:

St Rynagh’s: Aidan Treacy 0-9 (frees), Luke O’Connor 1-3 (3 frees), Sean Dolan 0-4, Aaron Kenny 1-0, Stephen Quirke 0-3, Simon Og Lyons, Ronan Hughes, Matthew Maloney, Ciaran Flannery and Pat Camon 0-1 each.

Kilcormac-Killoughey: Cillian Kiely 0-9 (6 frees, 1 65), Charlie Mitchell 0-3, James Kilmartin, Peter Geraghty and Conor Mahon 0-2 each, Cathal Kiely (free), Lochlann Kavanagh and Dylan Murray 0-1 each.

St Rynagh’s: Conor Clancy; Conor Hernon, Pat Camon, Stephen Wynne; Matthew Maloney, Ben Conneely, Dermot Shortt; Simon Og Lyons, Ronan Hughes; Gary Conneely, Aidan Treacy, Stephen Quirke; Luke O’Connor, Sean Dolan, Aaron Kenny. Sub: Ciaran Flannery for Aaron Kenny (56 mins).

Kilcormac-Killoughey: Conor Slevin; Oisin Mahon, Jordan Quinn, Tom Spain; Enda Grogan, Damien Kilmartin, Cathal Kilmartin; James Kilmartin, Peter Geraghty; Cillian Kiely, Conor Mahon, Dylan Murray; Lochlann Kavanagh, Cathal Donoghue, Charlie Mitchell. Karl Guinan for Cathal Donoghue (41 mins), Cathal Kiely for Peter Geraghty (48 mins).