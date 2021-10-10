Ballinamere and Seir Keiran serve up goal fest in Senior Hurling Championship

Ballinamere came out on top in a second-half which turned into a goal fest as John Murphy sealed an impressive hat-trick to notch their second win of the championship at the expense of Seir Kieran.

Molloy Environmental Systems Offaly Senior Hurling Championship

Ballinamere 4-23

Seir Kieran 3-16

Ballinamere began with the opening score from Mike O’Brien with the game less than a minute old.

But Seir Kieran weren’t behind for long and James Mulrooney blasted across goal to the net after he won a ball in from Pat Gilligan which Ballinamere failed to clear.

It was a lively enough affair from then on, with Brian Duignan proving deadly from placed balls and punishing some poor frees which Seir Kieran conceded, Ballinamere slightly shaded things after that goal.

There were some good scores from both sides, with Joe Bergin adding a free and then dispatching the puck out straight back over the bar within seconds of each other. John Murphy added a good score for Ballinamere while James Mulrooney added a lovely point out on the win for Seir Kieran.

Seir Kieran were in front by the bare minimum at half time before Sean Duignan fired over with the final action of the half to leave the sides level 0-10 to 1-7.

That half gave no indication of what was to follow as a goal glut ensued in the first 20 minutes of the second half.

John Murphy was the star of the show with three goals in that period as he could do no wrong. Joe Bergin wasn’t far behind him as he notched two goals in that period also, as the game very much came to life.

Ballinamere were in the driving seat early in the second half when Aaron Maher shot their first goal, before Murphy added two goals either side of a goal from Joe Bergin.

As the game edged toward the final quarter, Ballinamere were on a sound footing, as they led by 3-13 to 2-11.

A third goal from John Murphy opened up a seven-point lead with 15 minutes to go, and Ballinamere were in a great position.

But Joe Bergin wasn’t finished yet for Seir Kieran as he struck a sweet shot to the net, first-time with thirteen minutes remaining, and thanks to a pointed free from him just before that, there was just a goal between the teams again.

But Ballinamere finished the stronger and struck over some impressive scores to stretch their winning margin to 10 points in the end. In the final few minutes, Seir Kieran were unable to register another score while Ballinamere finished the game with four points without reply.

Ballinamere now have a second win to their credit and have kept their championship hopes alive with one more round of games to be played.

From a defensive point of view, both Seir Kieran and Ballinamere will look back on this game negatively, as they both conceded avoidable goals.

Scorers:

Ballinamere: John Murphy 3-6, Brian Duignan 0-8 (4f), Aaron Maher 1-2, Sean Guinan 0-3, Ciaran Guinan, Mike O’Brien, Sam Bourke and Kevin McDermott 0-1 each.

Seir Kieran: Joe Bergin 2-9 (7f), James Mulrooney 1-1, Sean Coughlan and Adrian Hynes 0-2 each, Luke Carey and Eanna Murphy 0-1 each.

Ballinamere: Mark Troy; Jack Fogarty, Chris McDonald, David Magner; Sam Bourke, Ciaran Burke, Gerry Spollen; Ross Ravenhill, Ciaran Guinan; Mike O’Brien, Brian Duignan, Sean Duignan; Joe Maher, John Murphy, Aaron Maher. Subs: Cormac Spollen for Ciaran Guinan (28 mins), Kevin McDermott for Joe Maher (half-time), Ronan Cleary for Aaron Maher (61 mins).

Seir Kieran: Peadar Murray; Michael Gilligan, Christopher Connors, Donal Coughlan; Kieran Connors, Eanna Murphy, John Coughlan, Pat Gilligan, Kevin Dunne; Joseph Bergin, Adrian Hynes, Barry Kealy; James Mulrooney, James Scully, Luke Carey. Subs: Emmet Scully for Christopher Connor (half-time), Sean Coughlan for Barry Kealy (36 min), Shaune Dunne for Eanna Murphy (45 mins), Shane Ryan for James Scully and Darragh Guinan for Luke Carey (both 48 mins).

Ref: Ciaran Groome (Bracknagh)