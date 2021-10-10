Offaly business forced to close indefinitely after serious damage caused during burglary

Offaly business suffers huge damage during burglary
An Offaly business will have to close for the foreseeable future after it was targeted by thieves on Tuesday night into Wednesday morning.
Birr Gardaí are investigating the burglary from the business premises of Boora Bainne Milk Company in Boora.
The incident involved two males in a dark coloured, two-seater Ford Ranger with an 08 LS registration which was seen driving towards Kilcormac.
"If you passed through the Boora, Kilcormac area between midnight and 1230am please contact Birr Garda Station on 0579169710. Particularly along the R357 and Kilcormac area. Crimes like this have the potential to close businesses down," gardaí said.
The business also took to social media after the incident.
