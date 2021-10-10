Search

10/10/2021

IN PICTURES: Offaly youngsters perform and launch new album

Reporter:

Justin Kelly

Tullamore Stage School Choir & Orchestra, under Musical Director Regina McCarthy, launched their first CD 'Dare to Dream' recently at the Charleville Centre, Tullamore.

The CD, supported by the Arts Office at Offaly County Council, consists of twelve tracks covering various styles of vocal and instrumental music. 

"Recording the album with the difficulty of ongoing restrictions proved challenging, but the professionalism, attention to detail and patience of sound engineer Peter Kelly at Penny Lane Studios, Tullamore saw us through," the school said.

Last week's launch was the culmination of great teamwork on the part of everyone involved. The launch saw performances from both TSS Choir and Orchestra along with solos from Hannah Walsh, Rory Byrne, Sinead Flanagan, Patricia McCarthy and guest artists Eva Barry, Ciara McKeogh, Ellen Godley and Loreta Mackelaite.

"Well done to the teachers at Tullamore Stage School who work tirelessly week after week, encouraging and inspiring our young musicians and singers. Our students, without whom there would be no CD, can feel very proud of their achievements. Great credit is due to their families for the support they give on an ongoing basis.

"MC Dara Byrne in her closing speech, also acknowledged the wonderful facilities available to Tullamore Stage School at the Charleville Centre and to Brosna Press Ferbane for designing the CD sleeve. Our very appropriate CD title 'Dare to Dream' is the brainchild of one of our parents Sandra Sheeran."

CD 'Dare to Dream' will be on sale at the Charleville Centre on Saturday mornings between 9am and 1pm and costs €15.

