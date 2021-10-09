Three tourists rescued after getting lost and stranded at night in Slieve Bloom mountains

A direction sign in the Slieve Bloom mountains. Photo: Lynda Kiernan
Three tourists who got lost and who were stranded at night in the Slieve Bloom mountains were rescued by local Civil Defence volunteers.
The rescue took place on Thursday night October 7, in a remote section of the Laois Offaly mountain range.
Laois Civil Defence reported the incident on their social media page.
"Last night Laois Civil Defence were requested to assist 3 tourists who had become stranded in a remote area of the Slieve Bloom Mountains.
"A crew was dispatched who managed to locate the missing tourists and bring them back down to safety," they reported.
