IN PICTURES: Dramatic narrow escape as truck almost overturns on narrow road in Midlands

Photo: Sheila Mahon
A truck has overturned this Friday on a narrow rural road in the Midlands on Friday.
It is understood that two trucks met on the local Clonaheen road between Rosenallis and Ballyfin in Laois.
Both truck drivers drove onto the verges of the road in an attempt to make way, and one of the verges collapsed, with the truck falling into the ditch.
The driver is said to be unharmed. The truck was carrying barkmull.
Below: the collapsed road verge under the overturned truck.
