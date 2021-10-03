New apartments and retail unit planned for the centre of Tullamore

A planning application has been lodged with Offaly County Council for 14 new apartments in the heart of Tullamore.

The application seeks to demolish a front boundary wall, gate, outbuildings, and rear extensions at number 46 and 47 Church Street.

Three of the dwellings will involve the refurbishment of existing residential units while the other 11 will be new.

The proposed scheme will consist of three buildings (ABC) arranged around a central landscaped courtyard.

Block A involves the alteration and refurbishment of three current buildings fronting onto Church Street. This will result in the provision of three one and two bedroom apartments.

Block B proposes the construction of a new two storey building consisting of a retail unit and a one two bedroom apartment at first floor level.

Block C will be the largest of the three and will have 10 dwellings in what is described as a ‘’2-4 storey apartment building.’’ The apartments in this block will also consist of a mixture of one and two bedroom units.

The application includes provision for 9 surface level car parking spaces and a bicycle store for residents within the central courtyard, accessed from Church Street.

The application is in the name of Declan and Diana Rainsford. A decision is due on November 15, 2021.