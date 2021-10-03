Search

03/10/2021

New apartments and retail unit planned for the centre of Tullamore

New apartments and retail outlet planned for Offaly town

New apartments and a retail outlet are being proposed for Church Street in Tullamore (Pic Google Maps)

Reporter:

Camilla McLoughlin

A planning application has been lodged with Offaly County Council for 14 new apartments in the heart of Tullamore.

The application seeks to demolish a front boundary wall, gate, outbuildings, and rear extensions at number 46 and 47 Church Street.

Three of the dwellings will involve the refurbishment of existing residential units while the other 11 will be new.

The proposed scheme will consist of three buildings (ABC) arranged around a central landscaped courtyard.

Block A involves the alteration and refurbishment of three current buildings fronting onto Church Street. This will result in the provision of three one and two bedroom apartments.

Block B proposes the construction of a new two storey building consisting of a retail unit and a one two bedroom apartment at first floor level.

Block C will be the largest of the three and will have 10 dwellings in what is described as a ‘’2-4 storey apartment building.’’ The apartments in this block will also consist of a mixture of one and two bedroom units. 

The application includes  provision for 9 surface level car parking spaces and a bicycle store for residents within the central courtyard, accessed from Church Street.

The application is in the name of Declan and Diana Rainsford. A decision is due on November 15, 2021.

New Covid-19 cases drop dramatically in in one area in Offaly in the last week

Man accused of sexual assault and production of child pornography sent forward to trial at Tullamore Circuit Court

MEMORY LANE: How many familiar faces will you recognise in our gallery of pictures from the Offaly archives?

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media