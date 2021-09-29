Offaly TD hopes no obstacles block Glenisk rebuilding plan

NOTHING should stand in the way of Glenisk's efforts to rebuild the milk and yogurt plant destroyed by fire this week, Offaly TD Barry Cowen told the Dail on Wednesday morning.

Deputy Cowen placed a particular focus on the role of the planning authorities and said a path should be cleared for the Killeigh-based company to get planning permission.

“I had hoped in the context of the Planning Reform Bill that is forthcoming this year that an idea might be forthcoming in relation to companies that find themselves in this bind, that a pathway for planning might be more readily available than the one that they have to travel down, which might for example meet with the disapproval of the likes of An Taisce who held up Belview in Glanbia for the last five years,” said the Fianna Fail TD.

Glenisk managing director Vincent Cleary has said that a full rebuild of the organic production plant will be necessary after Monday's devastating blaze.

Deputy Cowen said the Clearys had indicated their high standards will be maintained when they set about planning their new facility.

“I'm sure it will be done so at a facility which will be commensurate to their place in the sector and will be rebuilt as soon as is practicably possible,” he said.

“To that end I would hope and expect the local authority of course to work hand in glove with the company to ensure that every pathway is cleared to ensure that that happens efficiently and quickly.”

Speaking when the Glenisk fire was raised during topical issues in the Dail, Deputy Cowen

said he had met Mr Cleary and some of the staff on Tuesday.

“They are shook but resolute and resilient as they have proven previously. A hugely popular company and family, very professional in the way they have grown the business to be world renowned and today, leaders in their own field in relation to the promotion of dairy organics,” he said.

“They were in that field long before others could even spell the word. They've acted as mentors to many other people in my constituency and beyond. It's now time for that to be reciprocated in their hour of need.”

He said he was proud of the local support for the company from “the faithful people that we are” and said he had spoken with the Taoiseach's office.

“I know contact has been made by him with the company and with the managing director, assuring them of every effort on the part of the State to help and assist in their hour of need.”

Deputy Cowen asked Minister of State Sean Fleming, who was representing the Government in the Dail this morning, to give an assurance that the Government will ensure all arms of the State will immediately assist Glenisk “to rebound and regain its place as a world renowned company”.

Minister Fleming said Glenisk is a long established client of Enterprise Ireland and officials have been in contact with the company.

“Enterprise Ireland has indicated the company will have the full support of the agency as they build and recover,” said Minister Fleming.

He assured Deputy Cowen that all State agencies will assist in every way possible “because it is a brand leader, not just locally but internationally and across the EU as well”.

Deputy Brian Stanley, Laois-Offaly Sinn Fein TD, said he had been in contact with the Department of Enterprise, Trade and Employment stressing the importance of Glenisk and he also urged the Department of Social Protection to “provide a liaison person” to the company if there are implications for employees.

He praised Glenisk as a company which showed “the green economy in action”.

“This is exactly the type of company we want in Ireland. A local company, providing a service locally, providing jobs, using local products.”

He said no stone should be left unturned to get Glenisk back up and running fully.

“The will is there, the workforce is there. We must move heaven and earth.”