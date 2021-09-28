'Much worse for others' - Glenisk in powerful support for charity despite fire

One Million Trees Campaign, supported by Glenisk
Despite suffering a devastating fire at their plant in Killeigh, Co Offaly, on Monday, dairy producer Glenisk has come out to support a charity helping poor communities in Africa.
Glenisk lost "basically everything" after a fire ripped through their facility but the owners, the Cleary family, have powerfully shown support for others despite this misfortune at home.
In a post on Twitter, they asked people to support the One Million Trees campaign being run by Self Help Africa, saying, "today was a bad day for Glenisk, but much worse for others in the world.
A message of thanks. ❤️ #OneMillionTrees @selfhelpafrica #glenisk https://t.co/BV3Tcrpbb2 pic.twitter.com/baIMOtQDIF— Glenisk (@Glenisk) September 27, 2021
Glenisk have vowed to rebuild their business which has made them one of the largest dairy producers in Ireland for over 30 years.
IRELAND WEATHER: Plenty of rain and showers in the Met Eireann weather forecast for Ireland for the coming days
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.