Search

28/09/2021

'Much worse for others' - Glenisk in powerful support for charity despite fire

'Much worse for others' - Glenisk in powerful support for charity despite fire

One Million Trees Campaign, supported by Glenisk

Reporter:

Justin Kelly

Email:

justin.kelly@iconicnews.ie

Despite suffering a devastating fire at their plant in Killeigh, Co Offaly, on Monday, dairy producer Glenisk has come out to support a charity helping poor communities in Africa. 

Glenisk lost "basically everything" after a fire ripped through their facility but the owners, the Cleary family, have powerfully shown support for others despite this misfortune at home.

In a post on Twitter, they asked people to support the One Million Trees campaign being run by Self Help Africa, saying, "today was a bad day for Glenisk, but much worse for others in the world.

Glenisk have vowed to rebuild their business which has made them one of the largest dairy producers in Ireland for over 30 years.

UPDATE: Staggering amount of damage done to Glenisk factory in Offaly

Offaly Minister to visit Glenisk owners after devastating fire

'Basically everything is lost' but Glenisk director says company will start again

Most Popular

Multimedia

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media