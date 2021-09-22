WATCH: Tullamore Hospital's virtual memorial for those who died during pandemic

The Midland Regional Hospital Tullamore (MRHT) has launched a Virtual Remembrance Service to remember all of those who have died in the hospital since 2019 and to offer sincerest condolences of the staff to grieving families and loved ones.

The video also remembers staff of the hospital who are grieving at this time and acknowledges the dedication of staff to provide person centred and compassionate care to everyone at the end of their lives during the pandemic. WATCH BELOW:

The Remembrance Service took place and was recorded in the MRHT healing garden where staff have displayed the initials of all those who have died in MRHT since the last service of remembrance in 2019.

Louisea Burke, Director of Nursing, Midland Regional Hospital Tullamore stated: “On behalf of all the Hospital Management team and the End of Life Care Committee in the Midland Regional Hospital Tullamore we welcome you to join us and take part in our virtual service of remembrance online. This year, we are unable to hold the service in person as we would have liked. We have chosen the virtual platform to come together to remember all those who have died in our hospital during the pandemic.

"We remember you, your families and friends who are grieving at this time. During the pandemic we have had to adapt to a new normal, a new way of mourning. We have had to change our routines and our rituals, sharing our final moments in different ways.

"We also remember our colleagues who are grieving. We remember our staff who have provided person-centred and compassionate care to you and your loved ones throughout this challenging time. Our staff wish to express our deepest sympathies to you. To each and every one of you joining us in this Virtual Remembrance Service, we offer you our sincerest and deepest condolences.”

The service was planned by Zara Dagg, the End of Life Care Co-Ordinator and the End of Life Care Committee and includes: opening address from Louisea Burke, Director of Nursing; reflections read by Paula Ward, Palliative Care Nurse Specialist and Zara Dagg, End of Life Care Co-Ordinator; lighting of candles by Dr Michael Cushen, Palliative Care Consultant; Alice Farrelly, Frailty Advanced Nurse Practitioner and Noreen Hynes, Operations Manager; and images of staff throughout the hospital holding candles to remember all those who have died in MRHT during the pandemic with music provided by the HSE Tullamore Staff Choir. The song by the choir, May the Road Rise to Meet You, was filmed pre-pandemic in July 2018.