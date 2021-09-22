Olympian and Love Island star lends helping hand on visit to popular Offaly tourist spot
On a visit to a popular Offaly tourist spot last Sunday, Olympian and Love Island star Greg O'Shea not only enjoyed all it had to offer, he also lent a helping hand.
Greg O’Shea spent an enjoyable afternoon at Birr Castle Demesne on Sunday, where he got to explore some of the with 120 acres of parklands and gardens, check out the Great Telescope and Ireland’s tallest treehouse and he also planted one of the last few Oak trees of the 1000 native trees planted at the demesne this year.
Hot on the heels of Ireland’s favourite celebrity twins, Jedward, it was clear Greg enjoyed visiting the place described earlier this year by the Lonely Planet as one of the top eight hidden treasures in Ireland for visitors.
