WATCH: Shane Lowry and European team get his first look at Whistling Straits ahead of the Ryder Cup
Shane Lowry and the European team got their first look at the Whistling Straits yesterday ahead of the Ryder Cup.
The Europeans played in three groups of four with Shane alongside John Rahm, Tommy Fleetwood and Tyler Hatton.
Paul Casey Bernd Wiessberger, Matthew Fitzpatrick and Ian Poulter played in the second group with Rory McIlroy, Victor Hovland, Sergio Garcia and Lee Westwood in the third group.
While getting an important sighter of the source and some crucial practice, the mood in the three groups was relaxed. It all gets underway on Friday with the Europeans looking to bring the Ryder Cup back across the Atlantic with them again.
First look at the course— Ryder Cup Europe (@RyderCupEurope) September 21, 2021
@JonRahmpga #161
@TommyFleetwood1 #157
@ShaneLowryGolf #163
@TyrrellHatton #158#TeamEurope #RyderCup pic.twitter.com/gVFdmMzXPF
First look at 18— Ryder Cup Europe (@RyderCupEurope) September 21, 2021
@MattFitz94 #152
@BWiesberger #164
@Paul_Casey #130
@IanJamesPoulter #134 #TeamEurope #RyderCup pic.twitter.com/UAy1BIdWoZ
