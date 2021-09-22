Search

22/09/2021

WATCH: Shane Lowry and European team get his first look at Whistling Straits ahead of the Ryder Cup

WATCH: Shane Lowry and European team get his first look at Whistling Straits ahead of the Ryder Cup

WATCH: Shane Lowry and European team get his first look at Whistling Straits ahead of the Ryder Cup

Reporter:

Reporter

Shane Lowry and the European team got their first look at the Whistling Straits yesterday ahead of the Ryder Cup.

The Europeans played in three groups of four with Shane alongside John Rahm, Tommy Fleetwood and Tyler Hatton. 

Paul Casey Bernd Wiessberger, Matthew Fitzpatrick and Ian Poulter played in the second group with Rory McIlroy, Victor Hovland, Sergio Garcia and Lee Westwood in the third group.

While getting an important sighter of the source and some crucial practice, the mood in the three groups was relaxed. It all gets underway on Friday with the Europeans looking to bring the Ryder Cup back across the Atlantic with them again.

What is the time difference and where can I watch the Ryder Cup?

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media