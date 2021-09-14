Search

14/09/2021

Road to popular site in Offaly to close for three weeks from today for works

Road to popular site in Offaly to close for three weeks from today for works

Road to popular site in Offaly to close for three weeks from today for works

Reporter:

Reporter

A road in Offaly that leads to an iconic site is set to close for three weeks from today.

Roadworks will be taking place upon the L10181-1 public road, up Croghan Hill, from Tuesday, September 14 until Monday, October 4.

The L10181-1 road, up to Croghan Hill, will be closed to in order to facilitate the installation of two new Irish Water watermains along this section of road.

Local access for residents on the road will be maintained at all times. Pedestrians wishing to access Croghan Hill will also be accommodated by the contractor.

You can refer to the Irish Water website for updates on progress of these works.

Offaly County Council says it regrets any inconvenience to road users.

'Roll on the Ryder Cup' - Twitter reacts to Shane Lowry being selected on European Team

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media