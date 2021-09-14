Road to popular site in Offaly to close for three weeks from today for works
A road in Offaly that leads to an iconic site is set to close for three weeks from today.
Roadworks will be taking place upon the L10181-1 public road, up Croghan Hill, from Tuesday, September 14 until Monday, October 4.
The L10181-1 road, up to Croghan Hill, will be closed to in order to facilitate the installation of two new Irish Water watermains along this section of road.
Local access for residents on the road will be maintained at all times. Pedestrians wishing to access Croghan Hill will also be accommodated by the contractor.
You can refer to the Irish Water website for updates on progress of these works.
Offaly County Council says it regrets any inconvenience to road users.
