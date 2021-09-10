Long-awaited road works to begin in Offaly community
Offaly county councillor Eddie Fitzpatrick has said he has contacted the roads section of Offaly County Council seeking clarification on when road resurfacing works will commence in the Portarlington area.
He has been informed that the contractor will start the works within the next week with locals eagerly awaiting the badly-needed repairs.
Cllr Fitzpatrick said: "The first section of resurfacing will take place on the R420 at Gracefield and then two sections on the R423 between Portarlington and Garryhinch Cross. After that, there is a small section to be resurfaced in Cloneyhurke and from there back to the Bog Road Kilmalogue to follow on from a section that was resurfaced last year."
Cllr Fitzpatrick says this which allow greater access for motorists driving to and from Colaiste Iosagain secondary school.
"I will keep residents and motorists informed of any traffic disruptions in the areas outlined to ensure minimum delay for all," Cllr Fitzpatrick concluded.
