Shane Lowry makes steady start to PGA Championship at Wentworth
Shane Lowry has made a steady start to PGA Championship at Wentworth.
The Offaly golfer shot a two under par opening round to leave him in a tie for 22nd place after the opening round. He had four birdies and two dropped shots in his his including a birdie on the last.
Shane is back on course again at 8.45am tomorrow alongside Tommy Fleetwood and Lee Westwood.
He is six shots off the joint leaders Kiradech Aphibarnrat from Thailand and South Africa's Christiaan Bezuidenhout. Aphibarnrat had a phenomenal back nine carding seven birdies and two pars.
