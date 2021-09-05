Offaly County Council hiring for key roles for upcoming events
Offaly County Council Arts Office is seeking tenders for the appointment of a temporary Event Manager and for the appointment of a temporary Project Evaluator to organise events for the 'In the Open – Faoin Spéir programme'.
The Open / Faoin Spéir is a special-purpose Arts Council funding scheme in 2021 developed in response to the COVID-19 crisis. The purpose is to generate a sustained and curated programme of small multidisciplinary, inclusive arts events in public or open spaces in towns and communities around Ireland between July 2021 and April 2022.
The Event Manager will report directly to Offaly County Council Arts Office, but will work with the Arts Office and Birr Theatre and Arts Centre alongside the event curator for the delivery of this project. The successful applicant will be offered a contract for service based upon receipt of a proposal that will be assessed and recommended by an independent panel, using the selection criteria outlined below.
The project evaluator will report directly to Offaly County Council Arts Office, but will work with the Arts Office and Birr Theatre and Arts Centre alongside the event curator and stakeholders for the delivery of this project. The successful applicant will be offered a contract for service based upon receipt of a proposal that will be assessed and recommended by an independent panel, using the selection criteria outlined below.
For more details on the Event Manager role CLICK HERE and for more details on the Project Manager role CLICK HERE
