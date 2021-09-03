Major supermarket hosting walk in hiring event in Tullamore

A major supermarket is holding a walk in hiring event in Tullamore on Saturday.
Lidl are looking to hire Warehouse Operatives and are hosting 'fast tracked interviews' on Saturday, September 4 from 10am to 1pm in the Bridge House Hotel in Tullamore.
You can walk in with you CV on Saturday for an interview.
You can also apply online at www.jobs.lidl.ie
More News
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.