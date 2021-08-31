Search our Archive

31/08/2021

Offaly County Council hiring for key roles to organise series of events

Offaly County Council hiring

Offaly County Council selling Industrial Units

Reporter:

Reporter

Offaly County Council Arts Office is seeking tenders for the appointment of a temporary Event Manager and for the appointment of a temporary Project Evaluator to organise events for the 'In the Open – Faoin Spéir programme'.

The Open / Faoin Spéir is a special-purpose Arts Council funding scheme in 2021 developed in response to the COVID-19 crisis. The purpose is to generate a sustained and curated programme of small multidisciplinary, inclusive arts events in public or open spaces in towns and communities around Ireland between July 2021 and April 2022.

The Event Manager will report directly to Offaly County Council Arts Office, but will work with the Arts Office and Birr Theatre and Arts Centre alongside the event curator for the delivery of this project. The successful applicant will be offered a contract for service based upon receipt of a proposal that will be assessed and recommended by an independent panel, using the selection criteria outlined below.

The project evaluator will report directly to Offaly County Council Arts Office, but will work with the Arts Office and Birr Theatre and Arts Centre alongside the event curator and stakeholders for the delivery of this project. The successful applicant will be offered a contract for service based upon receipt of a proposal that will be assessed and recommended by an independent panel, using the selection criteria outlined below.

For more details on the Event Manager role CLICK HERE and for more details on the Project Manager role CLICK HERE

Offaly man appointed to key position in Central Bank

EXPLAINER: What to expect from today's Covid-19 restrictions announcement?

Quote settles Nicole Turner Laois or Offaly debate once and for all

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media