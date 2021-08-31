Quote settles Nicole Turner Laois or Offaly debate once and for all
A resurfaced interview from Ireland's paralympic silver medallist Nicole Turner has settled the debate over whether she is from Offaly or Laois.
After her heroics in the pool in Tokyo on Monday, a light-hearted debate began online over her county. Laois claimed her as a Portarlington with Offaly also laying claim to her.
As it happens, Nicole is from Garryhinch which is on the Offaly side of Portarlington although she trained in the pool there which is in Laois.
Nicole even stated that she was from Offaly in a resurfaced interview shared by broadcaster Will O'Callaghan in recent days.
TAKE A LISTEN:
She said: "People say I'm from Laois but I'm really from Offaly."
FWIW, Nicole is from Offaly (see 2:42 on below link) but she's always embraced supporters from both sides of the border. Joys of border towns eh...https://t.co/WKU0T8OfRo— Will O'Callaghan (@willocallaghan) August 30, 2021
