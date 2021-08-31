Search our Archive

31/08/2021

Quote settles Nicole Turner Laois or Offaly debate once and for all

Quote settles Nicole Turner Laois or Offaly debate once and for all

Quote settles Nicole Turner Laois or Offaly debate once and for all

Reporter:

Reporter

A resurfaced interview from Ireland's paralympic silver medallist Nicole Turner has settled the debate over whether she is from Offaly or Laois. 

After her heroics in the pool in Tokyo on Monday, a light-hearted debate began online over her county. Laois claimed her as a Portarlington with Offaly also laying claim to her.

As it happens, Nicole is from Garryhinch which is on the Offaly side of Portarlington although she trained in the pool there which is in Laois.

Nicole even stated that she was from Offaly in a resurfaced interview shared by broadcaster Will O'Callaghan in recent days.

TAKE A LISTEN:

She said: "People say I'm from Laois but I'm really from Offaly."

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media