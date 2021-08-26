Recovery truck ends up in ditch in Offaly accident
A recovery operation was required for a recovery truck after it ended up in a ditch in Offaly on Tuesday night.
An Offaly Roads Policing Unit of An Garda Síochana responded to assist in the closing off of the road for the recovery.
"The truck that had been involved in an incident and ended up down an embankment," gardaí said.
