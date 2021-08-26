Green light given for housing development in Offaly town
The green light has been given for a housing development in an Offaly town.
Offaly County Council has granted permission for the 17 house development at Ballyvora, Ferbane.
It will see the construction of 17 houses, consisting of 14 semi-detached two storey houses and three detached bungalows.
The development will include the provision for the construction of service road, footpaths, grass margins, public lighting, open space, boundary wall treatment and connecting to mains water, storm water and foul water services within the adjacent 'Ard Glas' housing development.
Offaly County Council granted permission with 19 conditions attached.
Among the conditions is that the developers pay a development contribution of €68,170 and that none of the houses can be occupied all lighting and footpaths are to be completed and strict stipulations on how the houses are to be finished.
More News
Fiona Pender's mother Josephine (left) made repeated pleas for information prior to her own death in 2017
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.