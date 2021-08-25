Great week for Offaly greyhounds including seven winners at one event in Mullinagar

It was a great week for Offaly greyhounds with 11 winners in total including a tremendous day in Mullingar on Sunday where seven Offaly trained dogs crossed the line in first place.

Early Week Racing

There were two Offaly winners in Mullingar on Monday evening week. In an S5 330 yard sprint, Killeshill Oscar made all to win, by three lengths in 18.62 (40 slow), at 5/2 for Croghan owner Vincent Lynch. Camas Special won an A3 525 for Nuala Lynch in 29.41(50 slow) by three lengths at 2/1.

In Shelbourne Park, on Tuesday, in an A4 grade, Kilbride Dan won for Geashill trainer Margaret Bolton, in 29.11 by four lengths, at a well supported 2/1. In Newbridge, on Thursday, Beechgrove Lady showed a massive amount of stamina to out stay a decent field in an A4 contest in 29.15 by five lengths at 2/1.

Offaly dogs in Derby

Only two Offaly dogs remained in derby after the first round. Unfortunately Glenquain Pat was eliminated on Friday in a very tricky heat as he missed the break and finished down the field in a fast time. Our last remaining dog is Amidus Luke for Cappincur owners Charlie and Justin Colgan who once again showed great finishing power to just get up for third and qualify. This dog has the speed and stamina to get through another few more rounds but probably needs to trap a little better. If he’s in contention down the back straight he will take a lot of stopping. Hoping for a favourable trap.

Sunday’s Racing

A great day for the Offaly dogs in Mullingar at the matinee meeting with seven winners, all in fine style. Moneygall owner Mary Jones got us off the mark as Lingrawn Elody won an A3 550 contest in 31.30 by one length at 2/1. Next up was Supersonic Buzz for Daingean owner Oliver Etches in an A5 race in 29.92 by two lengths at 4/1 with Deirdre Barry training.

Banagher owner Mary Moran had a double as Ollys Mary won an A4 contest in 29.82 by five lengths at 11/2 and Ollys Rodick won an A3 race in 29.64 by one length at 4/1.

There was also a double for Paddy McCormack as Fahy Dream won an A3 grade in 29.79 by two lengths at a decent 11/2 with Fahy Jim winning an A4 race in 29.93 by a short head at 9/2. Our final winner of the week was Lahinch Millie who had her third win from eleven career starts in an A5 race in 29.42 for Clara owner P.J. Cleary by one length at 5/2. All races in Mullingar were rated .50 slow.

Upcoming Events

Saturday, semi-finals of the Greyhound and Petworld A1 in Cork, final of the Slippy Cian unraced in Limerick and of course the third round of the Boylesports Irish Derby in headquarters.

For the second week in a row Amidus Luke gets the vote having qualified for the third round of the Boylesports Irish Derby for Cappincur owners Charlie and Justin Colgan. The standard this dog is competing in is of a serious high quality. Hopefully it continues.

Friday’s Racing

Clonmel hosted the final of the Epic Hero A2 Bitch stake. The winner of the €1.1k purse was Coolanga Lady (Droopys Sydney- Princey Beag), in 29.21 by one length, for local owner Michael Lowry.

In Kilkenny, in the final of the Boylesports A3 bitch stake, Karlow Lark (Droopys Jet- Karlow Ming) justified favouritism when winning the €4.8k first prize for Henry Kelly by a head in 29.12 (30 slow) at 7/4 fav.

In Tralee, in the final of the Kingdom Greyhound Supplies Rose Of Tralee A4 sweepstake, Millrose Willow (Droopys Sydney - Sign On Katie) took the right night to win his only heat when crossing the whitewash first, in 28.95 (10 slow) by one length, at 6/1 with the €2.5k cheque going to Caoimhe O’Mahony.

Saturday’s Racing

In Curraheen Park in Cork, in the quarter-finals of the Greyhound and Petworld A1 525, Glowing Exile was fastest of the four in 28.68 (10 fast) by one length at 3/1 for local owner Andrew Lynch.

Some top class racing in Limerick culminating in the semi-finals of the Slippy Cian @ stud ON3 unraced stake. Two good winners here as Jerrys Stag won the first for Pat O’Connor in 28.55, by nine lengths at 5/4, and Lubagh Range the second for John O’Sullivan in 29.14 by four lengths at even money.

Boylesports Irish Derby

Eight second round heats on both Friday and Saturday with he cream of Irish dogs battling to qualify for next round. Friday, as is the norm, some terrific racing, eight great heat winners, all in exceptional times. Fastest on the night was Jennifer O’Donnell’s brilliant bitch Scooby Princess in 29.40 by three lengths at 3/1. A double on the night for Graham Holland with all other leading trainers having a winner.

Saturday, the racing here even surpassed Friday’s, the eight heat winners here had already won over €280k between them. 2020 English Derby winner Deerjet Sydney got the ball rolling for Pat Buckley when winning in 28.56. Sporting Press Oaks winner Susie Sapphire then won for Owen McKenna in 29.50. Produce Stake winner Explosive Boy showed why he’s favorite for the derby crossing the whitewash in 29.40 for Pat Guilfoyle. Champion Open 550 winner Deadly Destroyer was first past the line for Karol Ramsbottom in 29.56, but the one who really caught the eye was 2020 Puppy Stake winner, Ballymac Ariel, who won for Liam Dowling in 29.40. The daughter of Ballymac Bolger will take a lot of beating with her early pace if she stays sound.

The real money in greyhound racing is in the stud dogs, of the forty eight dogs remaining, twenty three different stud dogs are represented. Droopys Jet is leading the way with eleven representatives, Droopys Sydney has seven and Laughil Blake has five. These three dogs have dominated Irish racing for some time now but are now quite old, one new dog who has two left is Out Of Range ASB and he may become the new sire of champions in time with Ballymac Bolger surely having a big future too.

Offaly winners

Eleven Offaly winners this week. Congratulations to all concerned.