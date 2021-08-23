Search our Archive

23/08/2021

Upgrade of water treatment plant almost complete in Offaly town

Upgrade of water treatment plant almost complete in Offaly town

The upgrading of the Birr Water Treatment Plant in Hillside is almost complete, the recent monthly meeting of Birr Municipal District was told.

Cllr John Carroll told The Midland Tribune that a few years ago the councillors were worried that Birr's water capacity was nearly full and a new reservoir was needed.

“We were talking about creating a new reservoir a few miles outside town, in Kilcolman,” remarked Cllr Carroll.

“However a new reservoir is no longer needed. A few years ago there was great disruption as new pipes were installed

throughout the town. Those new pipes have significantly reduced leaks and greatly improved our water capacity. The current upgrading of the water treatment plant in Hillside has also improved our capacity. We are now in a good place.”

