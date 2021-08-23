Upgrade of water treatment plant almost complete in Offaly town
The upgrading of the Birr Water Treatment Plant in Hillside is almost complete, the recent monthly meeting of Birr Municipal District was told.
Cllr John Carroll told The Midland Tribune that a few years ago the councillors were worried that Birr's water capacity was nearly full and a new reservoir was needed.
“We were talking about creating a new reservoir a few miles outside town, in Kilcolman,” remarked Cllr Carroll.
“However a new reservoir is no longer needed. A few years ago there was great disruption as new pipes were installed
throughout the town. Those new pipes have significantly reduced leaks and greatly improved our water capacity. The current upgrading of the water treatment plant in Hillside has also improved our capacity. We are now in a good place.”
More News
Councillor Clare Claffey and Anne Clarke of ODVSS. Anne said many victims of domestic abuse are from middle and high income families.
Water channel found during roadworks in Portarlington served to keep wolves at bay. Photos: Michael Scully / Pixabay
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.