New basketball court in Tullamore is missing some very important parts

Locals have expressed frustration over the new basketball court in the Town Park in Tullamore which was unveiled last month.

The basketball court replaced the bowling green which was in place since the redevelopment of the town park in 2007 but those wanting to play are finding it impossible for a very obvious reason - there are no basketball hoops.

One local said: "We went to try and use the court after seeing it mentioned online but we couldn't get in as it wasn't open and even if we could, we wouldn't have actually been able to play basketball because there are no hoops on the backboards."

It is unclear when the facility will officially open for use.

Speaking last month about the new facility and the replacement of the old rink, Cathaoirleach of Offaly County Council, Cllr Declan Harvey said that maintenance costs were an issue.

“It's turned into a basketball court now because it wasn't being used enough,” he said. “There's very little maintenance with the basketball court and the bowling green was harder to maintain because when it wasn't being used it would turn green with algae from the trees.”

He also said the basketball court can be used throughout the full calendar year whereas lawn bowling is primarily a seasonal activity.

The Tullamore Fianna Fail councillor said the Lions Club had contributed to the new court.

“It's a full-size basketball court and there can be two smaller ones going across it as well if they are wanted,” said Cllr Harvey.

“I'm fully supporting it because the number of kids and teenagers that will use it will be unbelievable.”

A local looking forward to using it, added: "We're not trying to be negative. This will be a great facility. We would just love to know when we'll be able to use it."

Cllr Harvey has been contacted by the Offaly Express for an update on the basketball hoops needed at the court and for an opening timeline.