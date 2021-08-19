What's causing these tiny sinkholes along Offaly's grand canal greenway?

Questions are being asked over tiny holes appearing along the Grand Canal Greenway in Offaly.
These pictures showing possible subsidence happening near the boardwalk at Lock 26 on the greenway were taken by a user recently.
These fairly deep holes have appeared in the tarmac and may be a cause for concern for users who may walk into one unknowingly.
The Grand Canal Greenway has become hugely popular in the last few months in Offaly with thousands of users taking to it on foot and by bicycle.
Offaly County Council have been contacted by the Offaly Express on this issue but have not yet responded to requests for a statement on the holes.
More News
Water channel found during roadworks in Portarlington served to keep wolves at bay. Photos: Michael Scully / Pixabay
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.