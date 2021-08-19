19/08/2021

What's causing these tiny sinkholes along Offaly's grand canal greenway?

Reporter:

Tribune reporter

Questions are being asked over tiny holes appearing along the Grand Canal Greenway in Offaly.

These pictures showing possible subsidence happening near the boardwalk at Lock 26 on the greenway were taken by a user recently.

These fairly deep holes have appeared in the tarmac and may be a cause for concern for users who may walk into one unknowingly. 

The Grand Canal Greenway has become hugely popular in the last few months in Offaly with thousands of users taking to it on foot and by bicycle. 

Offaly County Council have been contacted by the Offaly Express on this issue but have not yet responded to requests for a statement on the holes. 

WATCH: A fascinating look back at the history of Offaly hurling

Tullamore Tribune sports editor Kevin Corrigan reports for National heritage week

Fears over suspected plague outbreak in Offaly river

Roadworks on Offaly border uncovers tunnel built to keep wolves at bay

