People in area in Offaly to enjoy more reliable water supply

IRISH Water, working in partnership with Offaly County Council, is replacing nearly eight kilometres of problematic, old watermains in the Newtown, Rahan area to improve security of supply, reduce high levels of leakage and improve water quality for customers in the area.

The mains are being replaced with new high density polyethylene (plastic) pipes.

The works are due to commence next week and will be completed by mid-December. Once completed, customers in this area will enjoy an improved water supply with less distribution stemming from the frequent bursts currently experienced. Ward & Burke Ltd are contracted to carry out the work on behalf of Irish Water.

Traffic will be managed mainly via a shuttle system, however there will be a requirement for road closures during this project. The details of such will be communicated locally as the exact dates are confirmed.

This project is one example of how Irish Water is working in partnership with Offaly County Council to reduce leaks every day. Fixing leaks can be complicated with over 63,000km of water pipe in Ireland. Most leaks aren’t visible, resulting in precious water being lost but we are making progress. In 2018 the rate of leakage nationally was 46%, by the end of 2019 it was 42% and we are currently on course to achieving a national leakage rate of 38% by the end of 2021.

Commenting on the project Joe Carroll, Irish Water said: “To facilitate the safe delivery of the works, there will be some traffic management in place. The community have been notified of this in advance and local and emergency access will be maintained at all times.

“The works may involve some short-term water shut offs and the project team will ensure that customers are given a minimum of 48 hours’ notice prior to any planned water shut offs. We understand that this type of work can be inconvenient and works crews will make every effort to minimise any disruption these necessary works cause.

“This mains replacement work is part of a significant investment by Irish Water to upgrade the water network in Offaly and we would like to thank customers in advance for their cooperation and patience while we complete this essential job.”

Customers can phone Irish Water on 1800 278 278 if they have any questions about the project or check out the Water Supply Updates section of the Irish Water website for regular updates. They can also set their location on the Irish Water website www.water.ie for localised updates on their water and wastewater supplies.

The National Leakage Reduction Programme helps provide a more reliable water supply to Irish communities by reducing high levels of leakage and improving water quality. Its delivery represents an investment of over €500 million between 2017 and 2021 to reduce leakage and replace old pipes on the water network.

Irish Water continues to work at this time with their Local Authority partners, contractors and others to safeguard the health and well-being of both staff and the public and to ensure the continuity of critical drinking water and wastewater services. Irish Water would like to remind people to follow the HSE Covid-19 advice and ensure frequent handwashing.