POWER OUTAGE: Electric Picnic refusal a 'huge blow' says statement from promoters

Electric Picnic says it will be in contact with ticket holders in the coming days about arrangements for what to do after Laois County Council's refused their application to bring 70,000 people to Stradbally in September.

A statement also describes the decision to reject on Covid-19 health grounds as a huge blow to the entertainment business.

"Together with all the fans of Electric Picnic we are extremely disappointed that Laois County Council have refused a licence for this year’s festival scheduled to take place 24th - 26th September 2021," the say.

"This is despite our proposal that everyone attending the event, including ticket holders, staff and artists, would have to be fully vaccinated and registered in advance for Department of Health contact tracing," the said.

The Picnic contrasted the move to a neighbouring country and outlined the impact.

"To see Scotland, a country with a similar population and virtually identical vaccine rollout and uptake as our own, only announce on Tuesday that they were easing restrictions and allowing events such as TRNSMT Festival in Glasgow go ahead in September makes this decision even more difficult to accept.

"This is a huge blow and set back to our entire sector, which was mandated to close on the 12th March 2020 (over 500 days ago) and such a decision now means the further loss of employment for over 3,000 people, who had clung to the hope that Electric Picnic would bring an end to their period of hardship," it said.

The organisers want Ministers to take a break from their holidays to come up with a plan. MORE BELOW LINK

"We now call upon all members of Government to interrupt their summer recess and immediately issue reopening guidelines, as we have being calling for, with a reopening date for the sector of the 16th August on a phased basis, building to the implementation of no restrictions from 1st September 2021 onwards," the said.

The Picnic people also had a message to the people in the host town and county.

"We wish to thank all the fans for their patience and the community of Stradbally and the people of Laois for their huge ongoing support during this difficult time," the said.

The promoters briefly outlined the next steps for potential picnicers many of whom bought their tickets in 2019 but have now seen two festivals cancelled due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

"We will now review our options and be in contact directly with all ticket holders over the next week," finished the statement from the the Electric Picnic Team.