Man hospitalised after assault in Tullamore over Bank Holiday weekend

Man hospitalised after assault at business premises in Tullamore over Bank Holiday weekend
A man was hospitalised after an assault at business premises in Tullamore over Bank Holiday weekend
Gardaí are investigating an incident of assault that occurred on Saturday evening at the Tullamore Court Hotel.
Emergency services also attended the scene and a man was taken to Tullamore Hospital for treatment.
Gardai say investigations are ongoing.
