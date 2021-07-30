Winners announced for Offaly's Longest Day Challenge

Offaly’s Longest Day Challenge supported by Healthy Offaly and Offaly Sports Partnership ended on June 21.
All across the county, persons of every age and fitness level undertook a daily task from June 1 to 21 to get themselves active through a wide variety of physical activities. The draw took place on Tuesday, July 27 and was performed by Cllr Declan Harvey Cathaoirleach of Offaly County Council and Offaly LCDC.
Cllr Harvey stated, "this was the second year of the Longest Day Challenge and participation levels surpassed even the inaugural event last year. Yet again we were amazed by the dedication and hard work of all participants. I would like to offer my congratulations to the category winners and to all those who entered but perhaps were not successful on this occasion. There’s always next year."
The Category Winners are as follows:
Female Over 65: Mary Young
Male Over 65: Patrick William Bracken
Female 50-64: Patricia Finn
Male 50 – 64: Desmond McDonagh
Female 35 – 49: Ruth Scully
Male 35 – 49: Edward Coonan
Female 18 – 34: Niamh McNamee
Male 18 – 34: Killian Dunne
Female Junior Cycle (Secondary): Moira Scott
Female Senior Cycle (Secondary): Heather Murphy
Male Senior Cycle (Secondary): David Owens
Female 4th – 6th Class: Laura Foley
Male 4th – 6th Class: Whatt Winston
Female 1st – 3rd Class: Roisin Tuffy
Male 1st – 3rd Class: Dominic Isaila
Female Preschool: Aoibheann Kinnarney
Male Preschool: Robert Whelehan
Household: Jack & Evan Nolan
