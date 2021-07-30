Search our Archive

Winners announced for Offaly's Longest Day Challenge

Offaly’s Longest Day Challenge supported by Healthy Offaly and Offaly Sports Partnership ended on June 21.

All across the county, persons of every age and fitness level undertook a daily task from June 1 to 21 to get themselves active through a wide variety of physical activities. The draw took place on Tuesday, July 27 and was performed by Cllr Declan Harvey Cathaoirleach of Offaly County Council and Offaly LCDC.

Cllr Harvey stated, "this was the second year of the Longest Day Challenge and participation levels surpassed even the inaugural event last year. Yet again we were amazed by the dedication and hard work of all participants. I would like to offer my congratulations to the category winners and to all those who entered but perhaps were not successful on this occasion. There’s always next year."

The Category Winners are as follows:

Female Over 65: Mary Young

Male Over 65: Patrick William Bracken

Female 50-64: Patricia Finn

Male 50 – 64: Desmond McDonagh

Female 35 – 49: Ruth Scully

Male 35 – 49: Edward Coonan

Female 18 – 34: Niamh McNamee

Male 18 – 34: Killian Dunne

Female Junior Cycle (Secondary): Moira Scott

Female Senior Cycle (Secondary): Heather Murphy

Male Senior Cycle (Secondary): David Owens

Female 4th – 6th Class: Laura Foley

Male 4th – 6th Class: Whatt Winston

Female 1st – 3rd Class: Roisin Tuffy

Male 1st – 3rd Class: Dominic Isaila

Female Preschool: Aoibheann Kinnarney

Male Preschool: Robert Whelehan

Household: Jack & Evan Nolan

