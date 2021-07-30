Shane Lowry shoots up leaderboard at Olympic golf tournament after stunning second round

Shane Lowry has shot up the leaderboard at the Olympic golf tournament after a stunning second round.

With some players still to finish their second rounds, Shane is in a tie for fourth place after two rounds after shooting a six under par 65 to leave him on seven under for the tournament at the halfway mark.

He had seven birdies and one par in his round to leave himself right in the medal hunt going into the last two rounds.

He could be playing with Rory McIlroy on Saturday after his Irish team mate shot a five under par round to also sit on seven under going into the weekend.

Current leader is Carlos Ortiz of Mexico who is on ten under with four holes to go in his second round.

He is two ahead of Chile's Mito Pereira and Sweden's Alex Noren. Thailand's Jazz Janewattananond and Austria's Sepp Straka are also on seven under alongside the Irish duo.