27/07/2021

Bikers rally around seriously ill member in Offaly

Motorcycle club to gather in Offaly for sick member

A special fundraiser is being held in Clara on Bank Holiday Monday to assist with the needs of a local man who was recently diagnosed with a rare incurable illness.

50 year old George Meares is suffering from Multiple System Atrophy, also known as Parkinsonism, which affects the central nervous system.

The fundraiser is being organised in association with the local "BallBreakers Motorcycle Club" of which George is a long time member. A club spokesperson pointed out that George has been involved in many fundraisers with them through the years, helping to raise thousands of euro for others and they are hopeful that fellow bikers and local residents will attend on the day to "give something back to George and his family".

The fundraiser, on August 2, will involve a motorbike gathering and local run as well as a garden party, Bar-B-Q and concert in the Greenfield, Clara. The concert starts at 3pm with music from a number of local bands including Crawfords Bumper, Purple Haze, Blind Dog and Last Minute. MC's will be Bertie McMahon and Barry Flynn. A collection will take place on the day with funds raised going towards helping provide comfort for George and his family as his condition worsens.

The organisers point out that this is an outdoor event but people are asked to have a common sense approach regarding Covid 19 and consider social distancing and show respect for the views of others regarding the virus.

