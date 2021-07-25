UPDATE: Missing Offaly teenager found safe and well

Missing Offaly teenager found safe and well
An Offaly teenager who had been missing from his home since Saturday has been located safe and well.
Earlier on Sunday, Gardai issued an appeal for assistance to help find Harry Kearney who has been missing from his home in in Derrynanagh, Co.Offaly since Saturday.
Gardai thanked the public and the media for their assistance.
More News
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.