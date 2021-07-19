Lucky punter wins life-changing amount from €7 bet
The Lotto luck was shining on a lucky punter who transformed a modest investment in their lucky numbers into a life-changing sum of cash.
The anonymous winner took a €7 flutter online with BoyleSports for Tuesday evening’s EuroMillions Plus draw and was left hoping for four numbers to come out against massive odds of 33,000/1.
But those odds started to tumble as the draw got under way and within seconds 18, 32, 36 and 46 had all rolled out to trigger the eye-popping payout.
Not long after the last ball was revealed, the lucky winner was able to log back into their account to discover an astonishing €231,007 had been added to their balance.
Lawrence Lyons, spokesperson for BoyleSports said: “We are absolutely thrilled for our County Tipperary customer for pulling off a life-changing Lotto punt and scooping €231,000 profit, which is such a colossal sum of cash. Their stake wasn’t huge at just €7, but it’s incredible just how far it can go and we can only hand it to them for aiming so high.”
