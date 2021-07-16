Tullamore Harriers' athlete bows out in heat at European Championships

Ava O'Connor.
THERE was no joy for Tullamore Harriers' athlete Ava O'Connor when she ran at the European U-20 Track and Field Championships this morning.
The Laois woman gave it her best shot but finished last in her 1,500 metres heat, coming home in a time of 4.55.84.
The heat was won in 4.24.86 by Spaniard Mireya ARNEDILLO and the talented Emo runner finished 13th. O'Connor is a long time member of Tullamore Harriers where she has made great progress under the coaching of Croghan man, Damian Lawlor.
Lawlor is part of the Offaly management team in Tallinn, Estonia. Cappjncur woman Laura Mooney is also at the championships. Now on an athletics scholarship in Providence College, Rhode Island, Mooney is a member of Tullamore Harriers and she has made phenomenal progress in recent years. She will run in the 5,000 metres on Sunday – it looks like the 5,000 metres will be split into A and B finals with one at 3.38pm and the other at 4.05pm.
