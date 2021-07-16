Tullamore Harriers' athlete bows out in heat at European Championships

No joy for Emo woman in 1,500 metres

Tullamore Harriers' athlete bows out in heat at European Championships

Ava O'Connor.

Reporter:

Kevin Corrigan

Email:

kevin@tullamoretribune.ie

THERE was no joy for Tullamore Harriers' athlete Ava O'Connor when she ran at the European U-20 Track and Field Championships this morning.

The Laois woman gave it her best shot but finished last in her 1,500 metres heat, coming home in a time of 4.55.84.

The heat was won in 4.24.86 by Spaniard Mireya ARNEDILLO and the talented Emo runner finished 13th. O'Connor is a long time member of Tullamore Harriers where she has made great progress under the coaching of Croghan man, Damian Lawlor.

Lawlor is part of the Offaly management team in Tallinn, Estonia. Cappjncur woman Laura Mooney is also at the championships. Now on an athletics scholarship in Providence College, Rhode Island, Mooney is a member of Tullamore Harriers and she has made phenomenal progress in recent years. She will run in the 5,000 metres on Sunday – it looks like the 5,000 metres will be split into A and B finals with one at 3.38pm and the other at 4.05pm.

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Newspapers is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie