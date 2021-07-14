IRELAND WEATHER: Temperatures set to soar as Met Eireann forecasts scorching weekend

Temperatures are set to soar this weekend with Met Eireann forecasting a scorching weekend. 

In its latest forecast for Ireland for the coming days and into the weekend, Met Eireann says that high pressure will build over Ireland later this week and over the weekend bringing mostly dry conditions with increasing amounts of warm sunshine.

Temperatures will rise in the coming days reaching as high as 27 degrees over the weekend. Met Eireann says there is some uncertainty for next week but temperatures could stay high into Monday and Tuesday.

The weather forecast for Wednesday for Ireland from Met Eireann is for the weather to remain rather cloudy through the day with patchy drizzle on northern and western coasts at times. The best of any bright or sunny spells will be in the south and east. Highest temperatures 17 to 23 degrees, coolest in the west in light to moderate westerly winds.

Mainly dry tonight although still rather cloudy with a little patchy drizzle at times, along Atlantic coasts. Light westerly winds and lowest temperatures of 13 to 15 degrees.

According to Met Eireann, Thursday will start out rather cloudy but the cloud is expected to burn off as the day goes on with temperatures set to rise to as high as 24 degrees in the east of the country. Light northwest winds will keeping temperatures at around 20 degrees in western and northern coastal counties, with a few spots of drizzle occurring here.

Dry on Thursday night with light winds and temperatures of 11 to 15 degrees.

On Friday there'll be some cloud and patchy drizzle affecting northwestern coastal areas but elsewhere it looks set to be dry and warm with spells of sunshine. Sunshine should develop in all areas by evening. Maximum temperatures generally ranging 22 to 25 degrees but a little less warm along coasts with sea breezes developing.
Dry with clear spells on Friday night. Humid with lows of 12 to 15 degrees in light winds.

According to Met Eireann, the weekend looks set to be mainly dry and warm with spells of sunshine for most of the country. Daytime maxima will range 23 to 27 degrees in most parts but a little less warm in coastal areas as sea breezes develop. By night, it will be dry and humid with temperatures not falling below 14 to 16 degrees countrywide.

Met Eireann says there is some uncertainty in the forecast for next week but current indications suggest that high pressure will hold conditions warm and dry for Monday and Tuesday with high overnight temperatures too. There is a trend towards more showery conditions on Wednesday.

