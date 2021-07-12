Offaly man taking on mammoth charity cycle for charity close to his heart

An Offaly man is taking on a mammoth charity cycle later this month for a cause very close to his heart.

Gerry O'Sullivan from Shannonbridge will cycle the 1,000 kilometres from Ballinasloe to Mizen Head and then to Malin Head.

He is undertaking the solo cycle from July 25 to July 30 in aid of Diabetes Ireland. 

It is a charity he has a personal connection with as his daughter Kate was diagnosed with Type 1 Diabetes in 2014, just three weeks after her 13th birthday.

If left untreated, Type 1 Diabetes is a life-threatening condition. It's essential that treatment is started early. Type 1 Diabetes can't be cured, but treatment aims to keep your blood glucose levels as normal as possible and control your symptoms, to prevent health problems developing later in life.

For more information and to lend your support, CLICK HERE to go to Gerry's Just Giving Page

