Go ahead given for massive greenhouse in Offaly for 'next generation farming'

Reporter:

Offaly Express Reporter

Email:

news@offalyexpress.ie

Plans for a massive greenhouse in Offaly for 'next generation farming' have been given the go ahead by Offaly County Council.

Galway Herb Farm Ltd, applied to Offaly County Council for Planning Permission to construct the greenhouse and the repurposing of ancillary buildings at Ballycon, Daingean, Co. Offaly. 

The council initially sought further information on the project before giving it the green light with 18 conditions attached.

The plans call for the demolition of the existing disused sheds and tank structures and the reuse of an existing workshop for uses ancillary to the adjoining proposed greenhouse.

The plans also call for the construction of extensions to the sides of the existing workshop comprising of c.1,036m2.
The main part of the plan is the construction of a 10,500m2 greenhouse, attached to the rear of the existing workshop.

Concerns were raised like week about the provision of water to the development. READ MORE HERE.

