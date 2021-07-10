One person arrested after 'violent altercation' in Tullamore on Saturday afternoon

One person arrested after 'violent altercation' in Tullamore this afternoon
One person has been arrested after what gardai described as a 'violent altercation' in Tullamore on Saturday afternoon.
Following the violent incident in the Cloncollig area of Tullamore early this afternoon (Saturday, July 10) one person was arrested.
The person arrested was later charged with a number of criminal offences including public order and assault.
Gardai say that a court date will follow for the individual who was arrested.
