Garda raid on Offaly house uncovers big drugs haul

A search of a house in Offaly has yielded a big drugs haul for gardai.
The house in the Tullamore area was searched by a Divisional Drugs Unit.
Cannabis with an estimated street value of approximately €20,500 was seized.
A man was arrested and is currently detained at Tullamore Garda Station.
"We urge the public to report any information they have regarding drug dealing in their communities in Laois and Offaly," officers said following the seizure.
Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111
Tullamore Garda Station 0579327600
Birr Garda Station 0579169710
