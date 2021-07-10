Garda raid on Offaly house uncovers big drugs haul

Reporter:

Justin Kelly

A search of a house in Offaly has yielded a big drugs haul for gardai.

The house in the Tullamore area was searched by a Divisional Drugs Unit.

Cannabis with an estimated street value of approximately €20,500 was seized. 

A man was arrested and is currently detained at Tullamore Garda Station. 

"We urge the public to report any information they have regarding drug dealing in their communities in Laois and Offaly," officers said following the seizure. 

Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111 

Tullamore Garda Station 0579327600

Birr Garda Station 0579169710

